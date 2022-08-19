Fall semester starts August 22 and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome students, faculty and staff to reconnect and engage on campus as a community! In fact, of the 650 courses being offered for Fall 2022, more than half will include an on-campus component, an increase of 84% compared to Fall 2021. While there will be more people on campus, please know that health and safety will remain a top priority. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level for Hennepin County, at this time defined as “low,” and be prepared to pivot if and when levels change. We also look forward to inviting the greater community to attend and host educational and multicultural events on campus, and create opportunities for student success, including scholarships and internships.

On August 1-4, 45 educators from NHCC, Hennepin Technical College and 10 local school districts attended Hennepin West Consortium’s Educator Externship touring nearly 25 employers, including CCX Media, Design Ready Controls, Brooklyn Park Police Department, BI Worldwide, Medtronic, Methodist Hospital, Mall of America, BETA and more. Computer Science faculty Jack Pope said, “The Externship gave educators a perspective on how certain organizations can accommodate student interns depending on the student’s career interests. It is good for educators to have these corporate connections top-of-mind, so we can more readily communicate internship opportunities to students. Career Advisor Maria Vittone added, “The Externship gave me insight into what employers are looking for in employees, especially their need for strong communication skills.”

