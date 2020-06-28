Minnesota Native Landscapes recently completed hydro-seeding Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s native planting at its Rockford headquarters. The planting is located on 1.25 acres of land in front of two WH solar communities. The property will provide a habitat for pollinators such as birds, bees, butterflies and other wildlife in the near future.
Minnesota Native Landscapes, a local company located in Otsego, prepped the ground last fall by eliminating weeds in the area where the habitat planting was completed. It will take a few years to be fully mature, but over time, it will be converted into a rich landscape of native grasses and wildflowers for an animal nesting, resting and feeding habitat.
“WH is excited to see the pollinator habitat flourish in the future,” said Andrea Unger, marketing and member service director at WH. “It will provide a home for various pollinators such as bees, butterflies and birds which help support the food supply for animals and humans alike. We look forward to watching the habitat grow.”
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 50,000 electric accounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.