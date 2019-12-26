With 2020 on their minds, the Wright County Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 17 to set next year’s annual budget and to establish the county’s total certified taxable levy. Both will be increasing.
The total Wright County budget for 2020 is set at $160,944,532. That’s up more than $13.7 million from the 2019 budget of $147,219,099.
The total certified tax levy for 2020 is being set at $78,582,512, which reflects about a 6.7% increase from the 2019 tax levy of $73,652,160. About $10 million of this tax levy is earmarked for special debt service levies.
Both the 2020 budget amount and the tax levy were set by unanimously-passed resolutions at the meeting, with no discussion at that meeting prior to the vote. Earlier, on the evening of Dec. 3, a budget overview meeting had been conducted at a Truth in Taxation hearing. This meeting was overseen by the commissioners and open to the public for comments.
At the earlier meeting, it was pointed out that the estimated tax capacity growth in the county for 2020 was 6.63%, meaning that the tax levy is roughly in line with that.
At that same meeting, literature indicated the result of the proposed county tax increases on hypothetical properties, assuming no valuation or classification changes occurred on the properties. For a residential property with a taxable value of $250,000, the tax increase would be $1.43 annually. For a commercial property with a taxable value of $250,000, the county portion of taxes would increase $2.58 annually. And for agricultural property with a taxable value of $250,000, there would be an increase of 76 cents annually.
Broken down into general categories, the total budget of nearly $161 million is as follows: General Fund - $74,179,907 (up from $70,266,482 in the present year), Road and Bridge Fund - $40,438,510 (up from $35,056,877 in 2019), Human Services - $29,388,691 (up from $29,012,877 in 2019), Debt Service - $12,142,901 (up from $10,178,885 in 2019), Capital Projects - $4,664,998 (up from $2,591,453) and Lake Improvement Districts (LIDs) - $129,525 (up from $112,525 in 2019).
The general fund includes most of the county departments, outside of road and bridge funds and health and human services. They include the departments of assessor, parks, sheriff, corrections, veterans’ services, recorder and auditor-treasurer. The road and bridge fund includes highway maintenance, construction and engineering. The human services fund includes social services, financial services and public health.
Debt services include funds used to pay long-term debt. Costs of large projects, such as the new justice center set to open in the summer of 2020 and the new government center set to open in the fall of 2021 are reflected in this fund, but costs are spread out over a 20-year period. The capital projects fund pays for projects and improvements to buildings.
LID stands for lake improvement district. Residents around lakes can form lake improvement districts to fund maintenance and/or improvements to their lakes. These are only assessed to land owners within the respective LID. An LID does not have taxing authority to they must use the county’s authority.
Broken down further, the largest part of 2020 budge spending is for general government (about 20%) and public safety (another 20%). Highway construction will get about 12% of the budgeted amount, while highway operation will receive yet another 7%. Human services will receive 16% of the budget, and public health will get 3%. Completing the budget spending circle are capital outlay (9%), debt service (8%), culture and recreation (3%) and miscellaneous (2%).
Property taxes on agricultural, residential and commercial land actually will pay for only about 49% of the total Wright County budget in 2020. Charges for services account for 13% of the revenue. State aid accounts for 21% (State Categorical Aid for 17% and State General Purpose Aid for 4%). Federal grants pay for 9% of the budget, with “other” making up 8% of the total 2020 budget revenue.
First half property tax payments are due on May 15. Second half payments at due Oct. 15 (Nov. 15 for agricultural properties). Taxes paid in 2020 are for the 2019 assessment year. Taxes assessed in 2020 are payable in 2021.
In related financial matters the board also set various salaries, including salaries for themselves and for key department heads, for 2020.
The commissioners set their annual salaries at $49,800 each, exclusive of per diem payments. They set Sheriff Sean Deringer’s salary at $148,000. They set County Attorney Tom Kelly’s salary at $165,775. They set the salary of Bob Hiivala, county auditor/treasurer, at $138,162. In each instance, the resolution approving the salary increases was passed unanimously, the exception being a 4-1 vote for auditor/treasurer, with Commissioner Mark Daleiden, opposing without comment. They also set a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 13 to give a performance review of County Administrator Lee Kelly.
As part of their consent agenda, commissioners also approved 2020 non-union salary ranges, effective Jan. 1. In conjunction with the implementation of the county’s new compensation and classification plan, non-union employees will receive a general adjustment of 1.5% on Jan. 1. The range movement for 2020 will be 3.25% for all eligible employees on their anniversary date. In conjunction with the new plan, non-union employees will be placed within their salary range based upon their years of service to Wright County.
In other action, the board:
Awarded a contract for the reconstruction and expansion of parts of County Highways 19 and 38 in the Albertville/Otsego area of northeastern Wright County, after hearing a report from Chad Hausmann, assistant city engineer. Specifically, the 2020 highway project impacts the Albertville Premium Outlets mall and seeks to improve egress to and from the popular but sometimes congested shopping area. This project was originally bid out last spring, but the two bids received at that time were rejected as they were perceived to be too high. This perception proved correct. When rebid this time, there were 8 bidders and the lowest bid came in more than $2.7 million less than the lowest bid of only a few months earlier. Mathiowetz Construction Co., Sleepy Eye, gave the low bid for $9,801,755 and was thus awarded the contract. The project is part of the 2020 construction season and is being funded with a combination of county, state, cities of Albertville and Otsego, and joint powers aid, in addition to $4,004,864 in federal funds. Highway 19 is a north-south road that passes by the entrances to the mall, while Highway 38 intersects with Highway 19 at the next crossing just north of the mall entrances.
