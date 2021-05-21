On May 12, Daniel Jonathan Miller, 31, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.

On May 12, Matthew Francis Berg, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

On May 13, Gino Tomas Bacigalupo, 22, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.

On May 15, Miguel Angel Arroyo Hernandez, 25, of Hanover, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.

There were 13 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents. There were 10 arrests for DWI, seven underage consumption arrests, four school bus stop arm violations and 130 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments