On April 26, Robert Joseph Ramey, 35, of Albertville, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 30, Joshua David Robinson, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 22 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, one hit and run accident and three car/deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, four school bus stop arm violations and 91 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.