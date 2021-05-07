On April 26, Robert Joseph Ramey, 35, of Albertville, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On April 30, Joshua David Robinson, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

There were 22 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, one hit and run accident and three car/deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, four school bus stop arm violations and 91 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

