On April 13, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for aggravated harassment violations.
On April 17, Adam Wiley Lynch, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of third degree DWI and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 17, Roxanne Marie Holm, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of criminal vehicular operation and second degree DWI.
There were 13 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and one car deer accident. There were five arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, three school bus stop arm violations and 69 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
