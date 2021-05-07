Douglas Lawson Foster Jr., age 41, of Albertville, was sentenced on Saturday, April 10, for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 84 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, serve 24 hours community service, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

