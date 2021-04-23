I94 Closures Spring 2021

Expected road closures along I94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater.

Construction work for the 2021 season is planned to begin in April and wrap up in November on the Interstate 94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater. Here’s what motorists can expect as they navigate through the three work areas this year.

April to September

Between April and September westbound I-94 lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy. 241 in St. Michael will be separated. The left lane is a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove Parkway, Hwy 101 and Hwy 241.

The roundabout at Hwy. 241 and O’Day Avenue will be constructed. The intersection will remain open to through traffic. A single lane will be available in each direction.

Mid-May to July

Territorial Road at Holly Lane is closed in Dayton from mid-May to July.

June to October

Eastbound I-94 lanes between west of County Road 19 and County Road 37 will be separated during the time frame of June to October. The left lane is a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The right lane will provide local access to exits at County Road 19 and County Road 37.

August to September

Between August and September, Holly Lane will be closed between Territorial Road and Hennepin County Road 81.

The MNDOT also put together a short, information video on the closures, which can be accessed at: bit.ly/3x8oWKE 

