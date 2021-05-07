Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated April 30. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, April 23
Ingerson Road. Report that approximately 25 black bags, unknown contents, were dumped along Ingerson Road. Independence Public Works was notified to pick up the bags.
Ingerson Road. Department of Natural Resources was contacted to remove a downed tree blocking the trail on the Luce Line.
Tuesday, April 27
In 9100 block of County Road 11, complaint received about a helicopter flying over a wetland and over resident’s property where children were playing outside. Officer had observed the same helicopter earlier in day and advised caller that it is used for mosquito control.
In 1000 block of Nelson Road, property owner reported that out buildings were entered, and several tools were emptied into the yard. Craftsman toolbox was damaged with an antique axe. Window was broken. Case is under investigation.
At 8:44 p.m. on Highway 12, report that a male was standing on the side of the road, waving a coat around and flashing a light at passing cars. Officer located 42-year-old male from Cloquet, dressed in black standing in the middle of Highway 12. Male was very agitated and talking to cars. He said he had spent the night upside down in the ditch, and he was cold. North Memorial EMS transported the male to Hennepin County Medical Center for help.
Wednesday, April 28
At County Roads 6 and 90, male caller stated that earlier the police had responded to his residence and asked a female to leave. He left a short while later, and the female was following him and driving aggressively. Officer contacted the female, who stated she had been dating the male. They got into an argument at his residence, and she was upset. She was apologetic about following him but stated she just wanted her stuff and wanted to talk with him. Female was warned verbally for failure to drive with due care.
