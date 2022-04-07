Winning a gold medal regionally in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards is a large feat on its own, but a national award is exceptional.
Three St. Michael-Albertville High School students have won national awards for their artwork. Winners include Sophia Apold for her painting “Blue,” Praise Hanson for her photograph “Veiled” and Livia Proudlock, who was also awarded an American Vision Medal for her sculpture “OZ.”
The Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards have celebrated teen artists and writers from across the country since 1923. Some famous national Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards alumni that Apold, Hanson and Proudlock join include Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol.
To qualify for the national awards, the artists must have won a Gold Award in their states. More than 100,000 students submitted more than 260,000 works of art and writing to the 2022 Scholastic Awards. Less than 2,000 works received a National Medal, which places those who won nationally within the top 1% of all submissions.
Sophia Apold
Apold is a sophomore who won nationally for her painting “Blue.” Kari Halker-Saathoff has worked with Apold as her art teacher for many years.
“Sophia is an artist who happens to have autism,” Halker-Saathoff said. “I have a son with autism, so I am familiar with their world... Sophia has limited language, but when I worked with her one-on-one, I got spontaneous language, and she would request different supplies and colors. This kid is magical. Her artwork is so expressive.”
Apold’s mom, Karen Apold, said that Halker-Saathoff has been a huge advocate for Apold’s love of art. Halker-Saathoff encouraged Apold, like many other students, to apply for the award program. Apold was honored for her art earlier this year when one of her pieces was chosen to be hung in the district’s office.
“I was just elated,” Karen Apold said. “It was thrilling to see her get recognized for her artwork and it was surprising because I didn’t realize it would go this far.”
Praise Hanson
Hanson is a junior who won nationally for her photograph “Veiled.”
Josh Ausman is her art teacher and has seen Hanson shine in her art classes while being kind and respectful to everyone.
“The award couldn’t have been given to a more deserving student,” Ausman said. “She also excels in trying to make each project her own and showing who she is through the images. I find that she always wants to make work she is proud to display. She doesn’t merely do what is needed to get by in school but seeks to make art.”
Hanson was not into art until September 2021, when she started Ausman’s photography class. She also learned from her sisters, who took photography classes. Having teachers who were as passionate as Hanson is what helped her find even more enjoyment in the new medium.
“To get a gold medal to me means more than most would think,” Hanson said. “I never took myself for the artistic type or the one to look deep into art, until I took photography one with Mr. Ausman. I began to fall in love taking pictures and noticing how everything about life is art.”
Livia Proudlock
Proudlock is a senior who won both a national award and an American Vision Medal award for her sculpture “OZ”.
Halker-Saathoff is Proudlock’s art teacher and has been working with her since she was in ninth grade. According to Halker-Saathoff, Proudlock is a student who is constantly looking for feedback, which is a trait Halker-Saathoff equates to being a great artist.
“Achieving the American Vision Award and a gold medal is pretty much a dream and I don’t think it has fully settled with me yet,” Proudlock said. “I’ve been doing art for a very long time, most of it was drawing. It’s been really cool to see the improvements I’ve made and this most recent award is unbelievable.”
Proudlock has been accepted into her dream college, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, and will be attending there in the fall to study interior design.
“I am open-minded for what may or may not happen in my future but I think that the point of college is to have fun, explore,and expect your mind to change a few times,” Proudlock said. “I’d like to create a space that is beneficial in multiple ways. I’m excited for what’s to come in my life and if anything these awards give me more hope and encouragement.”
To see more on the National Award Winners and others who won go to artandwriting.org.
