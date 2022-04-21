STMA School District adopts increasing various fees

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved various fee increases at its April 4 meeting. Middle school and high school activity fees, high school parking fees and facility and field rental fees will all go up.
The increases go with $1.32 million in budget cuts approved by the School Board March 21. Revenue was taken into account to make up the $1.32 million shortfall, which included fee increases increases.
Activity fees will increase about 50% at the high school level and 25% for middle schoolers, going into effect for the 2022-23 school year. Families who qualify and sign up for free and reduced lunches can have their student activity fees waived. To see all activity fee changes, go to bit.ly/3r6EuNo.
High school yearly parking fees will go from $100 to $150, estimated to generate approximately $50,000 annually. These parking fees will go into effect for the 2022-2023 school year.
The parking pass fee has not been increased in well over a decade, according to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault.
The fee increase will be higher than Monticello and Buffalo school districts, whose parking fees are $100 but will be lower than Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie which charge around $300 to $350.
Facility and field rental fees increases will go into effect July 1. Rate increases include room rentals, gym, cafeteria, media center and tennis court rentals. Fees for the Dome are not proposed to change. To see all facility and field rental fee changes go to bit.ly/3x56WmJ.
Operating Levy 2022 Communication Plan
The board also went through the approved Operating Levy Communication Plan for November 2022. The School District plans on starting a steering committee for the operating levy and has its first meeting April 19.
The potential operating referendum will be brought to the School Board for approval Aug. 1.
STMA Online
The School Board heard a year in review on STMA Online at its meeting from its principal Mark Jansen. STMA Online started in September of last year and offers online courses taught by licensed St. Michael-Albertville faculty.
Jansen took the initiative to start STMA Online when he saw that students in the district were going to other online programs for their education. The program allows for parents to have a choice in their child’s learnin and, provides options for students, like having online PE classes that can be taken in the summer for those who are doing other classes that interfere with that credit. It also avoids revenue loss for the district when students open enroll in other online programs.
The summer PE/health program saw growth in its first year from 75 students participating in the summer of 2020 to 92 students summer of 2021. The supplemental program for ninth to12th grade, saw increases from 57 students in the 2020-21 school year to 111 students in the 2021-22 school year. The expansion kindergarten to 12th comprehensive program had 34 kindergarten to sixth grade students participating and 118 seventh to 12th grade students participating for a total of 152 students in the 2021-22 year.
Staff for the program includes one K-6 full-time teacher and 10 secondary teachers who serve the STMA Online program in addition to their St. Michael-Albertville High School in-person classes.
The program generates $800,000 in revenue for the school district.
STMA Online’s first day was the same day that COVID shut down the school district. Jansen found that with COVID, a third of the students enrolled in the online program because of mental and physical health reasons. Others enrolled for the flexibility of the program and the ability to work at their own pace.
Board Member Hollee Saville asked Jansen if he believed that enrollment in STMA Online will decrease as students become more comfortable going back in person. Jansen said it is an option, but since they are only in the first year of operation it is hard to tell. He is optimistic about increasing enrollment or keeping the numbers they have.
Next year, STMA Online hopes to add more classes like business courses. There are also plans to add an administrative assistant if they can. Jansen is looking to beef up advertisements for STMA Online in the next year to help expand the program and let students in other school districts know it is an option.
Other
The School Board also looked at:
RECOGNIZED the wrestling team’s state champions and the wrestling individual state champions.
RECOGNIZED Trimester 2 Courtesy and Respect Winners. The award honors students who exhibit excellent qualities as a student, and more importantly, show courtesy and respect to fellow students and staff at the high school. Twelve students, three from each grade, were awarded.
RECOGNIZED junior Hannah Kvant, who received the EXCEL Award. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the award, which is given annually to students who are active in school activities who show leadership qualities and who excel in academics arts and athletics.
HONORED former St. Michael-Albertville Superintendent Mario Dematteis, who died April 2. Dematteis started as a principal in 1969 and became superintendent of the School District in 1981. He was inducted into the STMA Hall of Fame in 2019.
