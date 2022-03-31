STMA receives updates on Legislative Advocacy Team

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board heard a presentation on the goals of the Legislative Advocacy Team at its March 21 meeting. Elyse Shorez, a parent and representative from the Legislative Advocacy Team committee, gave the presentation.
The team had its first meeting Dec. 8, 2021. They’ve been having monthly meetings, the last meeting being March 30. The committee’s mission is to actively advocate for legislation that supports high-quality education for all Minnesota students with a focus on issues specific to the STMA School District.
In addition, it will inform the community of legislative activities that pertain to public education.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, the need for the Legislative Advocacy Team stems from the desire to change the state funding formula that ranks St. Michael-Albertville 325 out of 327 in per-pupil revenue among school districts in Minnesota. STMA is one of the lowest-ranked districts due to a state funding formula that gives more money to districts that the state deems “higher-need” or “poorer” districts.
Currently, the team has 10 committee members, consisting of two students, Foucault, School Board Member Hollee Saville and six parents. There are 37 general members who are signed up to receive informational emails, make visits to the capitol, attend and participate in town hall meetings and forums, write or call legislators and the governor and assist with various steering team activities.
Shorez presented the committee’s goals, which are to determine legislative priorities that have the potential for the greatest positive impact on the STMA community, establish reliable communication channels and advocates within the community, provide education to stakeholders on legislative priorities each session and explain how they impact the STMA community and encourage advocacy from stakeholders when their voices are most needed.
Some of the ways that the committee has been reaching its goal of establishing reliable communication channels for residents to learn about how and when to take action is starting a Facebook page called STMA Action for Excellence and having an email for those who wish to reach out at stmaactionforeducation@gmail.com.
Two of the current bills that the team is advocating for are HF3224 Levy Tax Relief and Reform and HF2657 Special Education Cross Subsidy. The tax bill, if passed, would allow for lower current property taxes while increasing school revenue and making future levies more affordable by the state taking up the slack in pay that taxpayers would have to burden if not passed. If passed the bill could equate to $3.4 million in community tax relief by having the state pay 50 cents versus28 cents per dollar and increase school district revenue by $1.4 million.
The special education bill allocates state funding to cover expenses of special education mandates, eliminating the current cross-subsidies which would add $4.4 million for the St. Michael-Albertville School District general education fund.
For the committee’s first call to action last week, 18 pages of letters of support went to representatives as they were going through the process on HF3224.
“We had a really great response and we were really proud of the community for showing up and made us feel like we were on the right track for getting the community engaged,” Shorez said.
The board did agree that a change on the state level to legislation could help solve the school district’s financial problems that had the board approve a $1.32 million budget cut at the same meeting.
“We have the capacity for so much more,” Foucault said. “Advocacy is a tool to generate revenue and we need your help.”
For more information on the action team and when they meet go to bit.ly/3JCRGku or follow them on Facebook.
Other
The board at the meeting also:
APPROVED the motion to revoke the language in the safe learning plan that says that students must wear face masks on buses and all other forms of public transportation according to federal law. Students will no longer have to wear face coverings on school buses.
RECOGNIZED a donation of $6,400 from a local non-profit Agents4Kids. The money will go towards mental health for students.
