The St. Michael-Albertville School District increased its transportation services fees for the 2022-23 school year at its April 18 meeting. Transportation fees are for all open enrollment students who take the bus to school.
Open enrollment families will pay an additional $25 for one student or $50 for two or more students. Transportation fees will be $425 for one student or $650 for families with two or more students. The increase will generate an additional $12,000 in revenue.
Board Member Carol Steffens asked Director of Transportation Wayne Hoistad if there was any worry that the fee increase will cause open enrollment families to opt out of busing, driving their students instead and causing congestion in the parking lots. Hoistad said parents would have that option, but that the last increase in 2018 did not affect busing numbers.
Conference proposed changes
Representatives from the elementary schools, middle schools and high schools presented proposed changes to parent-teacher conferences for next year, which the board will vote on at its May 2 meeting.
Action teams within each school, made up of administration and teachers, came up with the recommendations.
Fieldstone Elementary Principal Jeanette Aenerud and St. Michael Elementary Principal Corey Lahr presented on behalf of the district’s elementary schools. Aenerud said that the schools have a long history of parent attendance at the conferences. Normally, each individual parent-teacher conference session is 15 minutes long, but this year due to the larger class sizes the sessions had to go down to 10 minutes. Teachers found that 10 minutes is not long enough to talk about grades, social and development behavior and any other concerns parents may have.
To allow the sessions to go back to 15 minutes per student, they are proposing for fall and spring conferences to include one early release day at noon so conferences can be held from 1-7 p.m.
The remainder of the conference times for those who can not make it to the early release day would have four hours after school that would be flexible and determined by the individual teacher within two weeks of the early release day.
The new conference schedule would allow for more flexibility for parents and the early release day will allow for parents with night jobs to attend. There will also be virtual options for parents who need them.
The middle schools presentation was made by teachers Mike Hilden and Jessee Anderson.
According to Hilden, parent attendance at conferences has dipped over the years since parents can see students’ grades online.
To improve attendance they propose middle school conferences to focus more on parents meeting and socializing with the teachers and community, instead of teachers sharing grade progress. There would be three conferences over the three trimesters. For the first and second trimesters, a four-hour traditional in-person and virtual conference where parents can discuss grades is proposed. Then for two hours of the day, there would be a less traditional meet and greet conference to socialize with the school community.
There will also be flexible 1-2 hours built-in for parents who need it. The third trimester will only consist of flexible time for parents who wish to meet with t teachers.
“They have so many teachers in middle school so it’s nice to be able to see them and have those connections,” Board Member Hollee Saville said in favor of the meet and greet addition.
The high school presentation was done by teachers Joe Peatrowsku and Shannon Schulzetenberg. The proposed plan would have conferences for three trimesters, with a fall open house and three-hour traditional in-person conferences and one hour of flexible time that can be used for parents who need it any time in the trimester.
In the second trimester, they propose adding a two-hour registration period where parents and students can learn about what classes and programs are offered to best serve the students for the following year so they may plan better for future careers.
“Change is good,” Board Member Tim Lewis said. “What I heard in every presentation, in the three different levels, is that there will be more proactiveness than reactiveness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.