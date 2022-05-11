STMA Choral students to perfor with professionals at coming concert

The St. Michael-Albertville choral program will host The Singers - Minnesota Choral Artists in a performance of “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at the St. Michael-Albertville Performing Arts Center.
Not only will the STMA choral students have the ability to experience The Singers - Minnesota Choral Artists but they will also sing along with the professional choristers. Students have had the opportunity to collaborate with the group in the past, and according to St. Michael-Albertville choral director Joseph Osowski the students are excited and view the experience as a highlight of the year.
“The community will see a masterpiece of choral compositions performed with upper echelon artistry and a rare dedication to communicating the artistic intent of the composer,” Osowski said.
“Considering Matthew Shepard” is about the real-life experiences of Matthew Shepard in 1998 as a young gay student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. Shepard died five years after the incident. Now, on the 20th anniversary of his death, Minnesota native Craig Hell Johnson has created this concert-length work.
“This piece serves a variety of purposes,” Osowski said. “The first is to be active participants in creating great art, performed exceptionally well. The second is to educate the students about this terrible event in the hope that we don’t repeat such atrocities.”
