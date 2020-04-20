By Peg Craig
Contributing Writer
The St. Michael Albertville School Board met electronically April 6 as allowed by State and Federal Emergency Executive Orders. They provided a link for the public to also attend electronically and a tape of the meeting is available for review.
The Board also ratified the recently negotiated teacher contract, passed a resolution to fund the Wright Technical Center’s long term maintenance, considered budgetary implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and changed the community service requirement for this year’s senior class members.
TEACHER CONTRACT
STMA Director of Administrative Services Douglas Birk spoke to the Board about the contract negotiated with the certified staff. The bulk of the new money is focused on salaries. In year one the average increase will be 3.5% and in year two it will be 3.61%. The amounts vary somewhat because of the step system built in to the contract.
In year two the district contribution to medical insurance will increase by 4.5% and there will be modest increases in 403(b) matching contributions for teachers with ten years or more of service.
In addition to pay increases, teachers with 95% attendance or higher will earn four additional hours of personal leave and teachers with an accumulation of 220 sick days will be able to cash out two each year. Birk said “maximizing teacher student contact that we know is so critical to driving educational results in the classroom is manifest in the contract by finding a win-win situation where teachers with that good attendance record can realize some benefit. … This will drive down our need for substitutes and has other cost saving implications.”
The two year increase in the district budget is projected at $2,788,289.00. Birk thanked the members of the union negotiating team and said, “Our negotiations were always characterized by a high degree of trust and respect for one another even at moments where we were not able to reach agreement. That’s never something that you want to take for granted in districts this size.”
Board member Timothy Lewis abstained from the ratification vote as required because his wife is a teacher in the district, but he encouraged his fellow board members to support the contract saying he is “proud to be part of a district with financial stability. As a board we must protect that stability and choose to invest when action is required. Tonight action is required.” The board ratified the contract which had already been ratified by the teachers.
WRIGHT TECHNICAL CENTER
The STMA district is one of eight member districts which share in the support of the Wright Technical Center in Buffalo. The Technical Center cannot levy for maintenance of their facilities, so the member districts are required to do so. The amount is split according to total district enrollment and according to the number of students attending the facility.
Next year STMA’s share will be $35,475.75. If the money is not levied it would have to come out of the general fund.
The Board approved the levy.
COVID-19 BUDGETARY IMPLICATIONS
STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault told the Board that “our budget picture has changed significantly in the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic… It is my responsibility to make sure that you are informed of some of the implications, short term and long term.”
She said that no action by the Board was required at this time. Director of Business Services Kris Crocker provided information about the possible financial implications. She said that there were still many unknowns in the situation but they were trying to focus on the facts as known. Lower interest rates are affecting investment income.
Funds from fees and rentals are affected as are Community Education funds. Childcare for emergency personnel is being provided through the Kid’s Play program and the district is paying those staff members with Community Education Funds. The State Aid will continue to come in and the Department of Education has made adjustments to other funds which would have been tied to testing. Food service continues to provide lunches free of charge and will be reimbursed for all meals.
Staff is continuing to be paid and some responsibilities are being shifted to allow for pandemic challenges.
COMMUNITY SERVICE REQUIREMENTS
Finally, the Board voted to change the community service requirements for this year’s seniors from 16 hours total to 12 hours so that no one will be kept from graduating because of inability to finish their volunteer time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.