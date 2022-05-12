STMA amends student cell phone use policy

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved eliminating the Project Phoenix program at its May 2 meeting.
The bring-your-own-device program was implemented in the 2011-2012 school year because the district was not able to provide each student in grades seven to 12 with a device for learning, so the students were allowed to use their own.
At the start of the 2022-23 school year, students in these grades will be issued Chromebooks, so the program is no longer needed.
Two teachers talked to the board about how students have been distracted by cell phones in the classrooms, noting it has affected their learning.
“Students will not need their cell phones in schools,” Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault said. “It will maximize student engagement and will also eliminate some of the distractions staff members have talked about.”
The current plan will allow students in grades seven and eight to keep their cell phones in their lockers during the instructional day. Students in grades nine to 12 will be allowed to carry their cell phones, but will need to put them in wall caddies as they enter each classroom. They may use the cell phone in the hallways between class periods. Teachers do have the ability to instruct their students to use their cell phones during class for specific assignments.
According to Foucault, the plan is supported by the principals at both middle schools and the high school, as well as staff. Feedback was given by a council of parents and teachers from each secondary school who were in favor of the plan.
The only people who gave some unfavorable reviews of the plans were students, but Middle School East Principal Jennifer Kelly said that they have had conversations with the students.
“They understand why we’re doing this, they get what a distraction it is,” Kelly said. “The negative repercussions that come from [phones] socially and their inability to unplug from it is detrimental and they see that.”
Board Member Tim Lewis liked the compromise for high school students where parents could reach their kids in the middle of the day, but the new plan prevents phones from being a distraction in the classroom.
“This was just not an admin decision, this was not made in a silo, this truly was an expansive decision,” he said. “This has been in the works for a while and certainly a good decision in my books.”
The new plan will go into effect in the 2022-23 school year.
2021-23 master agreement
The board also approved changes to the 2021-23 teacher contracts master agreement. Changes include an increase to salaries and benefits.
According to Director of Business Services Kris Crocker, the bulk of the new money in the contract is concentrated on salaries.
The first year of employment in the contract will have a 1.85% increase with an average salary increase of 3.65%, and in the second year there will be a 2% increase with an average salary increase of 3.7%. Salary increases may vary depending on positions.
Benefit changes under the contract include an increase in retirement benefits from $1,500 to $3,000 per year with a minimum of 20 years of teaching in St. Michael-Albertville, with a lifetime maximum of five years and $15,000.
The benefit and salary increases correlate with increases statewide. The union voted to ratify the contract April 26, with approval of 178 to 162 and 84% of the union members participating in the vote.
Other
The school board also looked at:
APPROVED modifying student-teacher conferences in all schools.
RECOGNIZED the 16 students from preschool to 12 grade who were chosen to have their artwork displayed in the St. Michael-Albertville school district office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.