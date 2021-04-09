Each year, the Minnesota Housing Partnership aggregates statewide data to put together its annual “State of the State’s Housing” report, and its contents can reveal a lot about the successes and failures of the housing market in our area. In Wright County, income is growing at a slower rate than rent costs, resulting in an increasingly burdened populous.
Using data from this report (which can be directly accessed at bit.ly/39EiCQD), here are some overarching trends relating to the current State of Housing right here in Wright County.
• When it comes to the rental game, Wright County comes in with the tenth highest gross rent across the state, with an average of $969 per month.
• The central MN region as a whole has the highest rate of owner cost burden in the state, with one-fifth of homeowners paying more than 30% of their income on housing. For renters, about 40% are considered cost-burdened, with 19% considered severely cost-burdened.
• In Wright County, there was a 24% increase in rent from 2000 to 2019, coming in at number 30 out of 87 counties. In that same period of time, average income increased 13%, indicating a gap of 11% between the measures.
• On average, a person working a job that makes minimum wage would need to work at least 61 hours a week to afford a one bedroom apartment in the county.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in the area, but a complete list of Assisted Living facilities, senior housing, low-income housing and HRA (Health Reimbursement Arrangement) funding approved options at bit.ly/3mi88vH .
