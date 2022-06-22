The Wright County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 4 p.m. June 22. Sheriff Sean Deringer to speak about the ongoing standoff in St. Michael between a resident and law enforcement.
At 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, Wright County deputies were dispatched to a situation involving an armed man with a rifle at 500 block Central Ave. W in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office identified the armed man as a 39-year-old St. Michael resident with active warrants for his arrest for domestic assault as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Deringer, when law enforcement first arrived on the scene Tuesday, there an adult female and two juveniles were also in the home. The female and one juvenile then left the residence, while one juvenile stayed behind. The suspect was observed pacing in front of the windows. At 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect.
He has refused to cooperate with law enforcement and deputies have had minimum contact with the suspect via cell phone and RPA systems. Conversations have been sporadic.
At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the remaining juvenile walked out of the home and was taken from the area and looked after by paramedics. The suspect is currently alone in the residence and he has continued to be aggressive, firing several rounds at law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far there have been no injuries. The suspect is known to have a long gun and a hand gun in his possession.
“We continue to work for a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Deringer said. “We thank the community for their support and apologize to the neighbors and others impacted by this incident.”
Deringer said that this is the longest standoff he has ever been involved in.
As of Wednesday evening, the standoff was ongoing, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, with deputies trying to deescalate the situation for more than 40 hours.
The area nearby has also been evacuated.
On Tuesday evening, a baseball game in St. Michael was also evacuated after shots were fired.
The public is asked to stay clear of the area and several roads in the area have been re-routed, including County Road 35 to County Road 19.
According to Deringer, to protect the safety of the officers and the suspect, law enforcement has not stormed the residence.
“As long as he is going to continue communicating with us, sporadic as it is, we’re going to continue to be here for as long as we can to bring a peaceful resolution to this situation,” Deringer said.
Further updates will be posted as they become available.
After more than 45 hours, a standoff in St. Michael between a resident and law enforcement ended just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was shot, but is still alive and was airlifted to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office reports. No members of law enforcement were injured during the standoff.
