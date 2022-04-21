St. Michael breakfast barn can hold events

The St. Michael City Council April 12 approved amending the city code to allow for banquets, conferences, meetings and parties twice a month at the STMA Breakfast Club barn located at 5821 Jamison Ave. NE.
The council also granted a three-year interim use permit to allow seasonal events at the STMA Breakfast Club, which comes after multiple community members shared an interest in having events in the barn with the STMA Breakfast Club owners.
The STMA Breakfast Club building was built in 2021 and welcomed St. Michael-Albertville High Schoolers to its new location. The club’s goal is to create space for high school students to enjoy a full breakfast and hear a teaching from the Bible.
The funds gained from hosting outside events can help raise further donations to feed the high schoolers who come for breakfast.
The new zoning allows for the barn to take up to 300 guests twice a month. The three-year interim permit will expire Nov. 1, 2024, unless an extension is approved by the city.
The STMA Breakfast Club barn may only have seasonal events twice a month from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from April through October every year. Seasonal events can not happen a half hour before or after the start or end of a school day, due to the barn being across the street from the high school. STMA Breakfast Club must only use its own parking lot and can not use the high school’s parking lot for any seasonal events.
Council Member Ryan Gleason asked Community Development Director Marc Weigle who will monitor the frequency of the events. Weigle said that the council can add a condition that the applicant must ask permission every time they wish to have an event or go off of good faith, which the council agreed to do.
The STMA Breakfast Club is responsible for all noise complaints that may occur.
Crow River Storage
The St. Michael City Council approved the preliminary and final plat and site plans for Crow River Storage self-storage facility.
The facility will be located at 5410 Quam Circle NE. Along with the final plat, the city must hold a public hearing and vacate all existing drainage and utility easements.
The outdoor storage is limited to 16 parking spaces and will only store recreational vehicles such as motor homes, travel trailers, enclosed trailers and boats.
STMA BMX 2022 update
The council also heard an update on the non-profit organization STMA BMX, located at 3150 Lander Ave. NE. It is a BMX bike track facility with the goal to get kids to learn how to ride and get active. The track operators Dan Isaacs and Jason Kempel went through the presentation for the council.
Currently, the track has Thursday night community open rides, allows for booking for birthday parties and offers a beginner league.
The rider count at STMA BMX is up 32% from last year. Operating expenses are 70% of revenue and the remaining revenue and donations fund track improvements. In 2021 the track made $58,977 and served 2,524 riders.
Last year they added was a retaining wall to the track. This year, the track hopes to increase curb appeal by updating the retaining walls further and adding more flowers and landscaping. They also plan on adding generator-powered LED lighting to allow for night riding.
Continuous improvements that STMA BMX will look to continue doing in 2022 are giving custom awards for milestones for young riders, lessons and rider clinics, rider and parent coaching, providing professional photos, allowing parents to volunteer, gaining more parent riders and increasing track time for kids so they can get outside more.
“It’s amazing to see the pictures and all the work you’ve put in,” Council Member Nadine Schoen said. “You guys are doing a lot of work, but it takes all the people and parents that are involved.”
A five-year plan for the track includes an on-site bike shop, increase local presence, increase visitors to make St. Michael a cycling destination and create a venue to host larger events.
One of the larger events STMA BMX is planning in the future is to apply to host the 2023 Land ‘O Lakes national event. The application to apply to host the event is due June 1. STMA BMX foresees if they can host the event it could provide revenue and recognition not just for themselves, but for other local businesses.
STMA BMX estimates 400-500 vehicles would come to the event and 25-35 campers would also need to be accommodated. They would charge for parking to fund the event and future improvements.
According to City Administrator Steve Bot, the city has not charged for parking before for events, but for such a big event it would be standard.
In the past, the Land ‘O Lakes national event has been hosted by Pineview Park BMX in Saint Cloud and Rum River BMX in Isanti.
The council’s main concern with the event is that it could affect baseball season parking, since STMA BMX would need to use the nearby baseball fields’ parking.
The council gave its approval for STMA BMX to pursue the application. A decision is anticipated in August. If they are chosen to host they may give their desired dates to host, which they plan on some time in July or August.
To learn about STMA BMX go to facebook.com/stmabmx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.