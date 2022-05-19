St. Michael approves retired firefighter policy

The St. Michael City Council approved a retired active duty policy for St. Michael firefighters at its May 10 meeting.
St. Michael Fire Department Chief Steve Hosch proposed a policy to allow retired firefighters to participate in active units when needed. To be in an active firefighter unit, retired firefighters would need to be up to date with all training requirements, must be a member in good standing with a department for at least 10 years, must be removed from the active list of the St. Michael Fire Relief Association, must complete fitness screening and must maintain a 10 minute response time to either station.
According to Hosch, the policy request is because they have some firefighters on staff who are getting close to retirement and would not want to help will small calls, but would be happy to continue helping with larger calls, such as house fires.
“We could always use more hands on the fire ground, especially with experience,” Hosch said.
With the proposed policy, retired and active firefighters will be paid for their training hours and all calls they respond to at the rate of regular active firefighters and be eligible for relief benefits. Retired and active firefighters may drive and operate fire equipment, perform all scene tasks that are within their training, do annual paperwork, and work with all members of the department.
Hosch said the fire department currently has 30 members and three candidates are going through firefighter training. The department is considering hiring more firefighters again next year. If retired or active firefighters are accepted into the department, they would not be counted toward the 30 members that are required by ordinance to be on staff and are allowed to completely retire at any time.
In 2021, the fire department covered 666 calls for service, which was an increase from 2020 by around 100 calls.
Home Grown final plat
The council also approved the final plat and site plans for the Home Grown juice bar located at the southeast corner of Main Street S. and St. Michael Parkway.
Home Grown would be owned by Ellie Anderson, who also owns the holistic remedies shop Eating Elevated. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant plans to promote healthy drinks and food and includes in its plans an outdoor patio.
“The concept of the name Home Grown is because that’s what we are, homegrown,” Anderson said. “This is my home and so I want to keep pouring into it because I love this town so much.”
The property is currently owned by the city but will be sold to the applicant of Home Grown. The council did recommend the property have around a seven-foot fence to prevent noise from bothering neighbors.
According to Anderson, even though Home Grown will have a patio and serve drinks it will be a family environment. The current plans have Home Grown closed on Sundays and be open for breakfast than appetizers during the day. From Monday to Thursday, Anderson plans be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., then on Saturday from 7 a.m. until around 11 p.m.
According to Anderson Home Grown is hoping to complement Main Street Farmer instead of competing with it by offering breakfast when Main Street Farmer does not and only serving lighter appetizers instead of larger dinner plates during lunch and dinner time frame.
“We want to make sure it’s something right for the town,” Anderson said. “We have a great team behind it.”
Plans are to break ground in August with a January opening.
Other
The council authorized in its consent agenda to enter into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wright County. MnDOT is to provide maintenance in St. Michael for the signal system construction project along with County State Aid Highway 19, from Chestnut Avenue NE to Ash Avenue NE.
