St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bott updated the council on the Wright County Board ofCommissioners’ redistricting public hearing at the council’s April 26 meeting.
According to Bott, the original redistricting maps had St. Michael in District 4 with Albertville, Hanover and Rockford, and St. Michael is split into District 3 on the eastern side of the city. Some county board members wanted Albertville with Otsego since they thought the cities’ populations are more similar. Bott advocated that the city should stay the same.
In 2021, when census population data was released, it was decided that all five commissioner districts were within the threshold of the population and that redistricting would not be necessary.
After a 30 minute public hearing during the April 26 meeting, the County Board voted 3-2 to change the map for option two, where St. Michael would not be split and be in District 4 and Albertville will move to District 3 to be with Otsego and Dayton.
District 3 Commissioner Mark Daleiden spoke to the council saying that the redistricting, “Is what it is.”
Mayor Keith Wettschreck asked what this means for St. Michael. According to Bott, because of the redistricting, sitting District 4 Commissioner Mary Wetter and Daleiden would need to run for reelection for a four-year term. Daleiden announced that he will be retiring and will not be running again.
For more information on the redistricting and the live stream of the County Board meeting go to bit.ly/3vUCQQO.
Insurance renewal
Thecouncil heard a report on the city’s insurance renewal from Dan Zachman, from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, at its April 26 meeting. Zachman presented on the 2022-23 insurance renewal. With the approval of the council the insurance prices and policies will be renewed on May 17.
In the summer of 2021, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust did an appraisal of the city’s buildings. There were not many changes to the policies, but the public works building and city hall building policies were increased to match similar buildings in the area.
The city hall building will be insured with the renewal for around $9.9 million and the contents insured for around $1 million.
According to Zachman, the largest property rate increases were city buildings, water and sewer and water treatment facilities.
The total premium in 2022-23 for the city with the insurance renewal will be around $165,178. The council did have the option before renewal to take on a higher deductible, which would make the total premium around $10,000 less. The council agreed that it would make more sense to go with the higher deductible of around $5,000.
Other
The city council also:
APPROVED a One-Day On-Sale Liquor License for the St. Michael Lions for a May 6 event located at the Fox Hollow Gold Course.
AUTHORIZED the promotion of Jared Mandler onto the St. Michael Fire Department paid-on-call position.
APPROVED vacating drainage and utility easements for the Crow River Five Star Storage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.