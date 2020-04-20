by Sue Webber
The Rogers City Council on March 24 authorized negotiations with the city of Dayton to amend an existing joint powers agreement (JPA) for utilities.
“The city of Dayton has approached the city of Rogers to request water and sewer services to be made available to property located in Dayton, near the proposed Dayton interchange project,” said a memo to the council from Public Works Director John Seifert. “With the construction and installation of the new interchange, there will be roughly 100 acres of high ground area that will be located south of Interstate 94 and east of Brockton Lane/County Road 101.”
Water and sewer services could be extended into Dayton through the 109th Avenue future County Road 117 extension project, through a formal amendment to the Rogers and Dayton Joint Powers Agreement for Utility Services, according to Seifert.
“As part of the amendment, the city of Dayton would be required to satisfy all current water and sewer trunk fees as approved by the City Council of Rogers.”
The connection of water service would be accomplished through Dayton extending a water main jack under County Road 101 to connect to the system in Rogers, Seifert said. “The sewer connection would require that Dayton construct a sewer main under County Road 101, connecting to the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services metering station located in Rogers.”
The wetland mitigation project in Dayton will open up 100 acres of developable commercial property, according to Seifert. He added that the construction cost would be 100% borne by Dayton.
“This request is timely for them,” he said, noting that in 2019 Dayton allowed a similar area in Rogers to go into their system. “This ask is to have Rogers water. It would be a cost savings to Dayton.”
The city of Dayton gets water service from the city of Maple Grove, and also has received service from Champlin and Rogers, Seifert said. However, he said Maple Grove’s water is “fully treated, not sequestered,” so there is a difference in price.
“Our trunk fee is cheaper,” Seifert said, noting that the Rogers cost for 100 acres would amount to approximately $250,000.
Councilor Darren Jakel said, “They owe us one. That should be in large print at the bottom of the agreement. We’ve been a good partner in the past.”
BROCKTON LANE
The council also authorized a final design for the construction of an intersection at Brockton Lane to provide access to a proposed DR Horton development, at an expenditure to WSB, the city’s engineering consulting firm, not to exceed $39,700.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said city staff currently is reviewing development plans submitted by DR Horton for a residential development on property located east of Brockton Lane, south of Harmony Avenue. A feasibility report was completed and accepted by the City Council Jan. 14.
The cost of necessary transportation improvements is estimated at $424,680, Weiss said. They could include left- and right-turn lanes at a new three-legged intersection. “Funding for the intersection improvement would be through dedicated developer funds and deferred assessments to undeveloped properties,” Weiss said. Assessments would amount to $8,410 per acre, he said.
INDUSTRIAL BOULEVARD
In other action, the council authorized plans and specifications and approved an additional scope to prepare plans and specification for the Industrial Boulevard extension project to be constructed as an urban roadway, at an expenditure to WSB not exceeding $29,900.
The council conducted a public hearing on the project March 10, but took no action on proposed plans to extend Industrial Boulevard and reconstruct it as an urban roadway. No one from the audience spoke at the public hearing.
The proposal, estimated at a total cost of $1.9 million, has been in the city’s Capital Improvement plans for several years, according to Weiss.
“The roadway is proposed to be extended through an existing gravel pit and will provide a new paved connection to CSAH 144,” Weiss said in a memo to the City Council. “Currently an existing driveway extends through the private property and is heavily used by residents as a shortcut to CSAH 144. The use of the private roadway by the public is a safety concern not only because it’s private property, but because the driveway is used by the gravel pit for hauling and delivering gravel material offsite.”
The proposed roadway initially was designed as a two-lane rural roadway until development occurred adjacent to the roadway, making it necessary to expand the road and add an urban section, Weiss said earlier.
“Recent development interest has resulted in the property owner requesting the preparation of a feasibility report to determine the cost to add curb and gutter and storm sewer to the roadway,” Weiss said. The design of an urban roadway would include concrete medians, turn lanes, and sidewalk to continue the parkway style as was constructed on the existing Industrial Boulevard, he said.
“Property owners in the area are very interested in doing this as an urban design,” Weiss said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “This project has been waiting a long time, as have our citizens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.