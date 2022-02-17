The Rogers City Council Feb. 8 approved the final plat for Skye Meadows 3rd Addition, a development by U.S. House Corporation (Lennar).
The developers are building a 345-unit mixed residential subdivision on Territorial Road, a half-mile west of Main Street/County Road 150.
Phase 1, approved in October 2020, included 40 units: 16 single-family homes and 24 townhomes. Phase 2, approved in April 2021, consisted of 153 residential lots: 61 single-family homes, 24 twin homes and 68 townhomes. Phase 3 includes the remaining 64 townhomes and 23 single-family lots.
The north end of the development has been completed, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and community development coordinator.
Variance to digital sign setback
The council also approved a variance to the minimum digital sign setback for a billboard for the city. One of two existing billboards on the site of Rogers City Hall and Public Works at 22350 South Diamond Lake Road will be removed.
“The western sign contains two non-digital faces, both of which are considered to be not visible to traffic on I-94 due to the construction of the sound wall,” said Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner. “The eastern sign contains one static face, facing west, and one digital face, facing east. The sign owner (Outfront Media) intends to make up the lost utility of the western sign by making the static face of the eastern sign into a digital face.”
Pattsner said the applicant original requested to increase the height of the billboard. the current request is an alternate plan, he said. “Staff considers a digital sign preferable to increasing the height of the sign,” Pattsner said.
The sign must be angled to minimize glare to surrounding residential areas to the north and west, Pattsner said.
Equipment purchases and financing
In other matters, the council approved $2.8 million in purchases in 2022-23 on an equipment schedule, within the approved budget. The council also approved a $2.1 million interfund loan for the purchases from the RSAC fund to the Capital improvement projects fund with a five-year loan term and interest rate of 0.5%.
Equipment over $100,000, equipment purchased at 20% above the purchase price on the list, or a significant change to the type of equipment/description or year purchased/ordered, must be brought back to the City Council prior to purchase.
Benefits of the plan for equipment purchases and financing, according to Stahmer, are that no bond issue is required, and that the interest rate can be controlled.
Economic development coordinator
The council approved a position description for an economic development coordinator to be hired. The position was authorized in the council’s 2022 general fund budget.
Ziemer said the person hired will manage development projects, from agreements to project closeouts to grant control oversight, plus coordinating housing and business programs, and related licensing and permitting.
“On the economic development side, this person will help draft and guide the city’s business recruitment and retention efforts, and maintain the community’s visibility through marketing efforts,” Ziemer said.
Hiring of an economic development coordinator, Ziemer said, “will help take the pressure off our existing two-member department.”
He noted that the city already has three large development projects in 2022, with two more expected.
“Data previously provided to the City Council showed Rogers’ tremendous growth, especially residential, which is showing no signs of slowing,” Ziemer said. “The industrial market is experiencing a resurgence due to the pandemic, and the recent, current and projected housing growth is steadily making the Rogers commercial sector more attractive and prompting redevelopment of sites.”
Councilor Shannon Klick said, “I appreciate the emphasis and response to current and prospective business owners.”
Desired qualifications for applicants for the economic development coordinator position include five years of experience in economic development plus, planning experience. The salary is stated as $58,532.
The goal is to have the new person on board as soon as reasonably possible, “and certainly by late spring 2022,” Ziemer said.
Approval of 2 promotions
There was also approval of the appointment of Bob Rotz to lead mechanic and authorized advertisement for a mechanic’s position, during the meeting.
“Bob Rotz has been the fleet manager/master mechanic for the city for over seven years,” said Doran Cote, Rogers public works director and city engineer. “He has proven to be quite a proficient mechanic and a superior fabricator. Bob has managed the purchase and disposal of vehicles and equipment and has kept the fleet running smoothly.”
In addition, Cote said, Rotz is the city’s backup plow operator, which sometimes has taken him out of the mechanic’s position.
“We said no to this (additional hire) several times,” said Mayor Rick Ihli, who voted to approve the appointment. Ihli acknowledged that Rotz has “saved the city substantial money with his skills and hard work.”
The council also approved appointing Mike Sable to street/storm supervisor.
Cote noted that the Public Works Department’s lead worker often is tasked with acting as a supervisor, especially during snow emergencies and other events. The promotion will allow the position to be more consistent with Park and Facilities and Public Utilities operating divisions, which have designated supervisors, Cote said.
