Board to vote on contract April 20
The Rockford School Board, Wednesday, April 8, voted to negotiate a contract with Acting Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Dean to serve as the school district’s permanent superintendent. The contract is scheduled to come before the board at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 20.
The vote came at the end of a four hour and 45 minute telephone conference call during which the board interviewed three finalists for the position. They were Dean; Ronald Wagner, current associate superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools and Ted Ihns, current superintendent of the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District in Cresco, Iowa.
After three hours of interviews, Dr. Kenneth Dregseth, of School Exec Connect Consults, directed board members on how to proceed with selecting the winning candidate. He said a candidate would need four of the six votes from board members in order to be offered a contract.
Dregseth asked for a secret straw vote so he could determine whether a candidate had the necessary four votes. None of the candidates did, so each board member spoke up about strengths of each candidate. The next vote ended with Dean coming out on top on a vote of 5 to 1.
During their deliberations, one board member talked about Dean’s “passion for our community.” Another board member said she saw “a lot of love for Rockford in Rhonda.” A third board member said he liked Dean’s ability to say that she doesn’t know every thing. She leans on people to help guide her and direct her where to go.
After the vote, School Board Chairperson Amy Edwards called Dean to tell her that the board would like to enter into contract negotiations with her. Was she willing?
Dean sounded emotional on the phone as she said “yes” and “thank-you.”
At the end of the April 8 meeting, Edwards said about the search for a superintendent, “It’s been an interesting experience doing this during a pandemic.”
DEAN SUCCEEDS DURAND
Dean will succeed Paul Durand, who took a leave of absence from the Superintendent of Rockford Schools position in October. When the board appointed her as interim superintendent Dean was Principal at Rockford High School. For about a month she served in both positions. Then in November, the board approved a separation agreement with Durand and appointed Dean as acting superintendent.
School Exec Connect Consults spearheaded the search for a permanent superintendent and presented six candidates for the board’s consideration on March 30. During a virtual meeting on April 6, a Rockford Schools’ stakeholder committee met and interviewed the three finalists. The committee consisted of parents, community members, teachers, administrators, support staff and students. The school board was not present at the meeting.
The consultants passed on to board members comments from stakeholders. Edwards said this feedback helped board members put together questions for the finalists during the April 8 interviews.
DEAN HAS 29 YEARS EXPERIENCE
Dean’s career in education spans 29 years. She started out as an elementary school math teacher for Banneker K-8 School in the Minneapolis School District. She moved into administration at Banneker in 1995 and at Minneapolis South High School in 1996. She served as assistant principal at Wayzata High School from 1997 – 2008. She served as a principal in the Anoka Hennepin School District from 2008 to 2014.
From there she went to Washburn High School in Minneapolis to serve as principal from 2014 – 2018. She served as rincipal/ director of equity for Rockford Area Schools in 2018 – 2019. Then the Rockford School Board named her as the district’s interim superintendent.
Dean holds a B.S. degree in business education from Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma, graduating in 1985. She earned an master’s degree in educational administration from St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis in 1996, went through the principal licensure program at St. Mary’s in 1997 and got her superintendent’s license from St. Mary’s in 2008.
Dean commented in a news release, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Superintendent of Rockford Area Schools. It is a tremendous responsibility that I take very seriously. As stated in my interview, and with many of you, I will work doggedly to provide every student in Rockford Area Schools a quality educational experience. I feel fortunate to serve in a district with engaged students, a dedicated staff, involved parents and a supportive community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.