(Photo courtesy of the rockford high school National Honor Society)
The Rockford High School National Honor Society announced the 2022 inductees May 18. Front row: Principal Paul Menard and National Honor Society Adviser Jessica Matheson. Middle row: Breanna Vicino, Auryn Rayller, Gwendolyn Peterson, Haedyn Barkeim, Jane West, Emily Rund, Elise Dieter, Grace Feyen, Kennedy Torborg, Gwen Keller, and Isabella Feulner. Back row: Alex Altmann, Carly Simonson, Amelia Ehlers, Sarah Buchholtz, David Silva Tapia, Eli Von Holtum, Joseph Klaith, Marissa Miller, Shauna Lark, Anastasia Jankowski, Auna Pikkarainen, Elizabeth Smith, Hanna Menth, Mae Weiss, Ty Kulavik, and Ellen Gordee. Not pictured is Connor Hanson.
Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school student. Students are reviewed by a faculty council, adviser and principal. To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.
To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in a minimum of 40 hours of service projects in the school and/or community. Leadership is displayed by influence and initiative; the student is resourceful, a good problem solver and an idea contributor. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Rockford High School held their National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, May 18 at the high school auditorium. As members of National Honor Society, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects.
National Honor Society is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
