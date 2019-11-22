On Nov. 12, Devonte Lachia Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On Nov. 12, Bryan William Heiber, 57, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On Nov. 13, Joshua David Robinson, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Hennepin County warrant for theft violations.
On Nov. 16, Troy Allen Anderson, 51, of Loretto, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On Nov. 16, Christopher Allan Peterson, 52, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.