On Nov. 12, Devonte Lachia Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

On Nov. 12, Bryan William Heiber, 57, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

On Nov. 13, Joshua David Robinson, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Hennepin County warrant for theft violations.

On Nov. 16, Troy Allen Anderson, 51, of Loretto, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.

On Nov. 16, Christopher Allan Peterson, 52, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.

