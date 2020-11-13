On Nov. 2, Leigha Kathleen Clark, 43, of Annandale, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for fourth degree DWI violations.

On Nov. 2, Dorothy Deann Gray, 60, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and third degree DWI refusal to test.

On Nov. 3, Brian Thomas Martin, 47, of Breezy Point, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 4, Jakobe Dosche Jones, 22, of Rockford, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On Nov.4, Hiawatha Austin, 70, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 4, Casey Ray Roberson, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI test refusal.

On Nov. 5, Tiara Nicole Nord, 26, of Champlin, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.

On Nov. 8, Jamell Earl Whitelaw, 23, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 8, Laural Jane Paulson, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of third degree DWI.

There were 33 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, one fatality accident, four hit and run accidents and 13 car/deer accidents.

There were five arrests for DWI, five underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 64 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

