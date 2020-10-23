On Oct. 13, Veronica Anne Lawrence, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for fourth degree DWI and a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On Oct. 13, Carl Thomas Seehof, 60, of Independence, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for fourth degree DWI.
On Oct. 15, Natalie Michelle Ramey, 38, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of first degree sale of a controlled substance.
On Oct. 15, Alan Arnold Phenow, 71, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI violations.
On Oct. 16, Randy Lee Wicklund, 63, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On Oct. 18, Jason Allan Leider, 40, of Maple Grove, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
There were 23 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, four hit and run accidents and eight car/deer accidents.
There were 11 arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 84 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
