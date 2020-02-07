On Feb. 1, Keith Alan Baker, 45, of Loretto, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On Feb. 1, Alisha Lee Holmquist, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for careless driving violations.
On Feb. 1, Samantha Jean Moen, 34, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Hennepin County warrant for no insurance.
