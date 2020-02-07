On Feb. 1, Keith Alan Baker, 45, of Loretto, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On Feb. 1, Alisha Lee Holmquist, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for careless driving violations.

On Feb. 1, Samantha Jean Moen, 34, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Hennepin County warrant for no insurance.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments