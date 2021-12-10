On Dec. 3, a 31-year-old of Albertville, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
There were 28 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, six hit and run accidents and seven car/deer accidents.
There were five arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, three school bus stop arm violations and 185 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
