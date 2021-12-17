On Dec. 6, a 28-year-old from Albertville was arrested in Albertville on the charges of first degree sale and first degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec. 6, a 39-year-old of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on the charges of first degree sale and first degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for third degree sale of a narcotic.

On Dec. 8, a 36-year-old of Sartell, was arrested in Albertville on an Anoka County warrant for a violation of a protection order, a Rice County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Todd County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.

There were 45 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents, and two car/deer accidents.

There were six arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrest, two school bus stop arm violations and 182 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

