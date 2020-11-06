On Oct. 31, Victor Namo Padmore, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of second degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault.

On Oct. 31, Emmanuel Sadi Msaka, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Nov. 1, Ni’Kayla Sunsiree Wallace, 21, of Winona, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency violations.

On Nov. 1, Alison Marie Gearhart, 41, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

There were 19 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and 17 car/deer accidents.

There were five arrests for DWI, nine underage consumption arrests, one school bus stop arm violations and 57 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

