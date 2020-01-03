On Dec. 16, Anthony James Warren Rabiola, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Possession of Burglary Tools.
On Dec. 17, Shannon Marie Caughey, 37, of South Haven, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On Dec. 17, Kristie Laureen Heger, 52, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and a Hennepin County Warrant for Theft.
On Dec. 18, Brian Stanley Rath, 39, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of DWI Refuse to Submit to a Test.
On Dec. 19, Alicia Marie White, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Dec. 19, Eric Loval Hines, 29, of Mankato, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County Warrant for Stalking.
On Dec. 19, David Brandon Bacon, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of Fleeing Police Officer in Motor Vehicle and a Hennepin County Warrant for Domestic Assault.
On Dec. 20, John Peter Durkee, 43, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of Domestic Assault.
On Dec. 20, Joshua Scott Dugstad, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Department of Corrections Warrant for Parole Violation.
On Dec. 21, Devon Angelo Myers, 30, of St Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On Dec. 21, Dapri Alexander Hallom, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Theft and a Dane County, WI Warrant.
On Dec. 21, Kiel Benjamin Templeton, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County Warrant for 1st degree Burglary and Theft.
On Dec. 22, Austin Lyle Hubbs, 22, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On Dec. 22, William Phillip Tadych, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
