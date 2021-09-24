On Sept. 18, a 20-year-old of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.
There were 32 property damage accidents, one personal injury accident, four hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents.
There were 14 arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, eight school bus stop arm violations and 117 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
