On Sept. 18, a 20-year-old of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.

There were 32 property damage accidents, one personal injury accident, four hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents.

There were 14 arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, eight school bus stop arm violations and 117 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments