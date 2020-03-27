On March 16, Gregory Dominic Martinez, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in ST. MICHAEL on Wright County warrants for 1st degree robbery and 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violations.
On March 17, Jessie Lee Collins, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in ROCKFORD on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 17, Wade Allen Lundgren, 42, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in ROCKFORD on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 18, Amos Benjamin Andrews, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in ROCKFORD on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 19, Gianni Mercado Aragon, 22, of ALBERTVILLE, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fourth degree DWI.
On March 20, Daniel Thomas Madden, 24, of ROGERS, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for third degree burglary and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
