On June 30, Roxanne Marie Holm, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation.

On July 3, Charles Azongoh Chomilo, 61, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.

There were 26 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and six car/deer accidents.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments