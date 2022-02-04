Jan. 24 - A 62-year-old from St. Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.

- A 19-year-old from Elk River was arrested in Albertville, on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

- A 31-year-old from Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of interference with a 911 call.

Jan. 30 - A 46-year-old from St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of vehicle theft.

