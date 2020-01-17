On Jan. 6, David Michael Griffith, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On Jan. 6, a 32 year old male, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On Jan. 7, Camber Larae Gross, 24, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 7, Benjamin Thomas Kampa, 37, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and obstruction with force.
On Jan. 9, a 54 year old female, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On Jan. 10, Latrell James Paffel, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On Jan. 12, Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of receiving stolen property and 2nd degree DWI.
