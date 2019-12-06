On Nov. 25, Tanner Charles Lynn, 26, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On Nov. 25, Ebony Lynnea Leggett, 22, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of possession of burglary tools and shoplifting.
On Nov. 25, Samiya Shalaun Hammond, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant on possession of burglary tools.
On Nov. 27, Daniel Gerald Peterson, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft, false information to law enforcement, drug violations and no proof of insurance violations.
On Nov. 27, Alexander Owen Land, 21, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Nov. 28, Dylan Isaac Arrell, 20, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 28, Philip James Roberts, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of terroristic threats and 5th degree assault.
On Nov. 29, Branden Randall Zinken, 29, of Rogers, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
