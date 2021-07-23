On July 7, Kerry Leroy Nystrom, 27, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for theft and drug violations.

On July 7, Jessica Jean Jones, 41, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On July 7, Samantha Ellen Green, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On July 9, Christian Robert Warner, 18, no permanent address, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of obstruction of legal process.

On July 9, Andrew Paul Secord, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.

On July 9, Steven Gail Engen, 50, of Elbow Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI.

On July 11, Dustin James Merges, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on Carver County and Otter Tail County warrants for tampering with ignition interlock violations.

On July 11, Darrien James Leffler, 50, of Cokato, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On July 11, Levi Nebo, 39, of Waukee, Iowa, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI.

On July 13, Zachary Forrest Riedberger, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for third degree DWI violations.

On July 14, Antonio Eugene McDonal, 50, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fourth degree burglary and fourth degree assault.

On July 14, Troy James Neugent, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for third degree assault violations.

On July 15, Ashley Rose Chaika, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

