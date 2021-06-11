On June 2, Daniel Jonathan Miller, 31, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.

On June 4, Kiontae, Jamaal Robinson 19, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Obstruct legal Process.

There were 27 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, eight hit and run accidents and six car/deer accidents. There were five arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 117 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments