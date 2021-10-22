On Oct. 11, a 38-year-old from St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a Wright County warrant for a weapons violation.
On Oct. 12, a 27-year-old from Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On Oct. 13, a 34-year-old from St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On Oct. 13, a 53-year-old from St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of carrying a pistol without a permit and while in the possession of narcotics.
On Oct. 16, a 45-year-old from Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on an Isanti County warrant for receiving stolen property.
