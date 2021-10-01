On Sept. 20, a 25-year-old from Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
There were 28 property damage accidents, 11 personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and six car/deer accidents.
There were four arrests for DWI, six underage consumption arrests, seven school bus stop arm violations and 86 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
