On Sept. 20, a 25-year-old from Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.

There were 28 property damage accidents, 11 personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and six car/deer accidents.

There were four arrests for DWI, six underage consumption arrests, seven school bus stop arm violations and 86 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments