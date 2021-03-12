On March 1, Daniel Yenouka Ali, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On March 1, Richard Velez Macedonio, 21, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work violations.
On March 2, Roger James Hill, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of third degree DWI.
On March 6, Adam Richard Anderson, 29, of St. Michael, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
There were 16 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, no hit and run accidents and no car/deer accidents. There were six arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, one school bus stop arm violation and 81 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
