On Aug. 23, Julie Ann Koerner, 42, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 23, Donald Duane Shore, 36, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree possession

On Aug. 29, Austin Shane Hickman, 32, of Ramsey, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 29, Samuel Adam Kinney, 18, of Ham Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 29, Joshua Scott Baldwin, 31, of Swanville, was arrested in St. Michael on a Hennepin County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 30, Chakya Monee O’Neal, 19, of Moorhead, was arrested in Albertville on a Clay County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

There were 26 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and three car/deer accidents.

There were 10 arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, and 74 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

