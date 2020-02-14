On Feb. 3, Brandon Allen Wirgau, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On Feb. 4, Michael Paul Hatrick, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On Feb. 6, Trevor Reece Davis, 20, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 7, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 38, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On Feb. 7, Dustin Leon Swanson, 36, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On Feb. 9, Richard Charles Sawdey, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Feb. 9, Julissa Mariel Sanchez, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for theft and driving after revocation violations.
