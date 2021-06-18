On June 12, Alicia Caprice Anderson, 54, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.

On June 14, Brandon James Conavatti, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

There were 35 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and two car deer accidents. There were nine arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 93 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

