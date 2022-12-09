- On Nov. 28, a 26-year-old from St. Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of possessing ammo/firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

- On Nov. 29, a 63-year-old from Maple Grove was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for issuing dishonored checks.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments