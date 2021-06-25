On June 15, Charlisse Lashea Tyson, 27, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 16, Shado Don Brynestad, 39, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 17, Reid Thomas Weber, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI.
On June 18, Angela Marie Jones, 33, of Rogers, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for third degree DWI violations.
On June 21, Beyan Massaquoi, 38, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
There were 29 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and seven car deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 119 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
