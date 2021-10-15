On Oct. 7, a 56-year-old of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on an Anoka County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On Oct. 7, a 26-year-old of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of second degree assault and domestic assault.
On Oct. 8, a 25-year-old of St. Cloud, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of shoplifting and a Wright County warrant for possession of a controlled substance violation.
On Oct. 9, a 38-year-old of St. Paul, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of first degree criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, theft, and possession of a controlled substance, an Anoka County warrant for theft, a Ramsey County warrant for check forgery and a Scott County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
